The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of The Simply Good Foods worth $66,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

