The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145,459 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $87,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $316.71 billion, a PE ratio of -69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

