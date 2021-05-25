The Westaim (CVE:WED) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Cormark

The Westaim (CVE:WED) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE WED traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08. The Westaim has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$2.85.

The Westaim (CVE:WED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that The Westaim will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian William Delaney bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$437,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,976,314 shares in the company, valued at C$15,837,232.10. Also, Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil bought 32,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$87,383.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,053.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 254,288 shares of company stock valued at $677,041.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

