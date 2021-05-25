The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,381 shares of company stock worth $3,441,991 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.