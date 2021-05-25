The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 770,053 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 106,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,918.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

