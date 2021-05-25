The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after buying an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.