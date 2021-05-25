Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 32,500 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 191.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 44.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.