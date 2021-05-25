Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 12,481 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 404.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $314.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.70. The company has a market capitalization of $338.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

