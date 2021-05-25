Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 145,981 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,981 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

