Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 16,232 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,522 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

