Thor Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,276 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,010 call options.

Several research firms have commented on THO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.24. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.