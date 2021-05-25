Thrive Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Thrive Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,535 shares during the quarter. Lemonade accounts for 84.5% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $90,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,109,000 after buying an additional 443,220 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lemonade by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. 38,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.