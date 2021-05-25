thyssenkrupp (TKA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of thyssenkrupp (FRA: TKA) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.60 ($11.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €14.70 ($17.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – thyssenkrupp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.50 ($11.18) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €14.50 ($17.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.60 ($14.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.90 ($15.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.90 ($15.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.62 ($11.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.32. thyssenkrupp AG has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

