Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Issues Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON TIR opened at GBX 0.42 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.49. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Tiger Royalties and Investments Company Profile

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

