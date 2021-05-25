Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) Issues Earnings Results

Tiger Royalties and Investments (LON:TIR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON TIR opened at GBX 0.42 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.49. Tiger Royalties and Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.99 ($0.01).
Tiger Royalties and Investments Company Profile
