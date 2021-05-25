TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 4,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,411,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Specifically, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The company has a market cap of $638.47 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.