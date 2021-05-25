Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TLOU stock opened at GBX 2.79 ($0.04) on Friday. Tlou Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a market capitalization of £16.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.40.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

