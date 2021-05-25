Tlwm Acquires 89 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $322.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.