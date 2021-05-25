Tlwm Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of BSCM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 2,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,626. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

