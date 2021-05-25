Tlwm Purchases 235 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tlwm increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Visa were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.56. The company had a trading volume of 97,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $447.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.