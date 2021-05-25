TNC Coin (TNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.59 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.57 or 0.00953831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.76 or 0.09996332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

