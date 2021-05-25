TopBidder Price Tops $0.83 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. TopBidder has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $58,126.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TopBidder has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.00918987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.88 or 0.09745512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,324 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

