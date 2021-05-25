Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 39.2% Lower Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $47.81 or 0.00125591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $32.10 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00057176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00353575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00181880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003981 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.00828483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 671,376 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.