Towerpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $163.78. 30,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

