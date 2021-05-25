Towerpoint Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,319,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. 6,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

