Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.58

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.58 and last traded at $163.58, with a volume of 285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.

TM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

