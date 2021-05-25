Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA)

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,622 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,129% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 call options.

NASDAQ TSIA opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on TS Innovation Acquisitions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

