Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TS Innovation Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TSIA)

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,622 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,129% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 call options.
NASDAQ TSIA opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on TS Innovation Acquisitions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
TS Innovation Acquisitions Company Profile
TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.
