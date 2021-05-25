Traders Buy Large Volume of Steven Madden Call Options (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,528 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,000% compared to the average volume of 168 call options.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,159. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,442 shares of company stock worth $2,629,934 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 250,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,068 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOO. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

