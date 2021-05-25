Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 33,919 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 735% compared to the average daily volume of 4,062 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,267,265 shares of company stock valued at $107,316,151 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.