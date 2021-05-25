TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 4,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,097. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.24. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

