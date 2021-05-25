TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.
Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 4,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,097. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.24. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
