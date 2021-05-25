TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,303,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $614.92 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $393.15 and a 12-month high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 227.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $604.81 and its 200-day moving average is $594.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

