Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Buy.

TPRKY opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

