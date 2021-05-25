Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $28.24 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

In related news, CFO Mark Hair purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845 in the last three months.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

