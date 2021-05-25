Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIL. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 573,833 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 491,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 316,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $826.32 million, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $169,076 over the last quarter.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

