Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 301,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Trimble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after purchasing an additional 284,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.20.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,620 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

