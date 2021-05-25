TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of TPVG opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 347,842 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.