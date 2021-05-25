Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $62.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.22. 97,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,901. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

