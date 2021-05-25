Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) PT Raised to $15.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.43.

TGI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,893,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

