TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $37,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,547. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

