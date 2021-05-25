TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.25

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.25 and traded as high as $26.84. TrueBlue shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 110,628 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market cap of $948.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $466,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,547. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

