Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $128.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.