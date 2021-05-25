Truist Securities Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $33.01 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

