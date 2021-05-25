Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires New Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $91.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

