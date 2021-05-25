Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 10,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 26,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.54 and its 200 day moving average is $211.77. The firm has a market cap of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

