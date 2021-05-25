Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 1,382 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

