TTC Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00018251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00985588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.93 or 0.10144106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00086536 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.