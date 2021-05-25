Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.