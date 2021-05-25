Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several research firms recently commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.01. 501,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,646. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

