TurtleNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $3.17 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $2,914.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

