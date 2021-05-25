Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Up 4.9%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) shares shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $22.58. 2,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,510,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUYA. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.71.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

