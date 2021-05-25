U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.48. 171,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465,279. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

